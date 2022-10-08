Re: Israel, Lebanon closing in on maritime border deal





Does Tom Nides know anything much less anything about oil and Gas?

France’s energy giant, Total Energy, as the lead company of a consortium of major companies including Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek, drilled Block 4 as the most prospective block in Lebanon’s coastal waters. The results were a miss. There were traces of oil and gas in various layers but nothing of commercial interest.

The Qana block is not a huge target, more of like the Karish field, maybe a bit larger. Lapid has been advising his cabinet that Qana is rather small and may be dry. Of course he does not know what lays below the ocean’s floor until it has been drilled. However the maps of the area show the outline of the Qana field in relation to the Karish field and it is not huge.

BTW Gantz is headed for a smack down in the election. After the election he might have to ask his buddy Mo Abbas for a job.





