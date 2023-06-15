Re: Israel launches missiles around Damascus – Syria state news agency – Middle East Monitor





Israel has, for years, been carrying out attacks against what it

has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria

Iran = Middle Eastern

Syria = Middle Eastern

Ashkenazi = European

Here are two pictures: an Ashkenazi mayor and a Palestinian mayor.

The Ashkenazi mayor looks like he could be a mayor of one of the

German cities and nobody could distinguish him from the Germans

but he looks completely foreign in Palestine. These are a very

shameless people. Imagine a Nigerian is in Norway claiming that he

is indigenous to Norway. Imagine an Irish person is in Japan

claiming that he is indigenous to Japan. How is the claim by the

European Jews to be indigenous to Palestine different?

https://bit.lY/3F20r7M





