Re: Israel launches missiles around Damascus – Syria state news agency – Middle East Monitor

Israel has, for years, been carrying out attacks against what it
has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria
Iran = Middle Eastern
Syria = Middle Eastern
Ashkenazi = European
Here are two pictures: an Ashkenazi mayor and a Palestinian mayor.
The Ashkenazi mayor looks like he could be a mayor of one of the
German cities and nobody could distinguish him from the Germans
but he looks completely foreign in Palestine. These are a very
shameless people. Imagine a Nigerian is in Norway claiming that he
is indigenous to Norway. Imagine an Irish person is in Japan
claiming that he is indigenous to Japan. How is the claim by the
European Jews to be indigenous to Palestine different?
https://bit.lY/3F20r7M