Re: Israel kills three more Palestinians in Jenin





In the early morning of December 8, 2022, Israeli armed forces and border police came to arrest terrorists named Bagis Abu Kayed and Khaled Abu Al-Haija both of Jenin. Israel captured them and their weapons and ammunition. Maan News notes that the Israelis came prepared for battle and put sharp shooters on roofs and blocked entrances to Jenin.

Some foolhardy and martyrdom seeking members of Islamic Jihad engaged in a fire fight with the Israeli forces. Three of them lost their lives as Israeli shooters eliminated them from living. A total of 16 Palestinian terrorists were arrested this morning.

Yesterday a Palestinian terrorist did a drive by shooting at the Israeli community of Ofra. The police gave chase and eliminated him from the land of the living.

All four were buried this morning. Fatah gave its martyr a military funeral. Islamic Jihad carried the bodies of their terrorists through the narrow corridors of Jenin’s passageways. All four now lay still, dead, not feeling or knowing anything. They are dead for eternity. The promise of marriage to 72 young vurgins in the after life in paradise is just a cruel joke. However, four more Palestinians have won the Pay for Slay lottery.





