{A} – The Jewish State of Israel has always sought peace with all its neighbors, & everyone else,

and

{B} – The Islamic extremists, Jihadist militants, & so called “Palestinian” Arabs can accept

-1- Neither Living in peace with the Jewish State of Israel,

-2- Nor to Stop “Bringing their knives to a gunfight”.

So yes,

{C} – “Israel killed three more Palestinians”, as always in Self-Defense, and it

will continue killing them in Self-Defense, as long as continue their Islamic aggressions.





