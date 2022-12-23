Re: Israel kills Palestinian footballer in Nablus





Not Just The Mufti – the real extension of the Palestinian-NAZl collaboration

When HitIer proclaimed the Nuremberg Race Laws in September 1935, a number of Palestinian Arabs sent telegrams congratulating him:

“Delegations from the Arab world participated in the Nuremberg marches of the NAZlS, during the 1930s, and expressed their common disgust toward the Jews and their joint accusations of the Jews… Upon the publication of the racist Nuremberg Laws in 1935, HitIer received greetings from the entire Arab world, from Morocco to Palestine, where NAZl propaganda had taken root.”

Opinion surveys conducted at the time showed widespread support for the Germans. In February 1941, 88% of the Arab Palestinians polled expressed support for Germany, while only 9% supported England

