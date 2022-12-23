Re: Israel kills Palestinian footballer in Nablus





PLO Official: We Supported the NAZl in WWII

Former political bureau head of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) removes any doubt over Arab support for NAZl Germany.

If anyone has had doubts about the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) support the NAZl, recent remarks by one of its leaders should make things clearer.

In an interview with Russia Today TV on December 7, Farouq Qaddoumi, the former political bureau head of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said that Arabs were “enthusiastic supporters” of the NAZl during World War II.





