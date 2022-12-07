close
INDIANS (ET)

Re: Israel Justice Minister calls on President not to extend Netanyahu government formation mandate

INDIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 12 views
no thumb


Nice name, Sa’ar, h u h?

It doesn’t sound so Ashkenazic like his real name of Serchensky, h u h?



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response