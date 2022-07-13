Re: Israel journalist reveals 20 Egyptian soldiers burnt alive in 1967 war

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel journalist reveals 20 Egyptian soldiers burnt alive in 1967 warMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 13, 2022 add comment 8 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Weren’t those Egyptians trying to kill all the Jews and eliminate their country? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Legrand Provides Cisco Live 2022, Network Operation Center (NOC)… The author comredg you might also like Re: UN Security Council struggles to strike Syria aid deal as mandate expires Re: UN Security Council struggles to strike Syria aid deal as mandate expires Re: UN Security Council struggles to strike Syria aid deal as mandate expires Re: US Presbyterian Church declares Israel to be ‘apartheid state’ – Middle East Monitor Re: US plans to build diplomatic compound on Palestinian land in East Jerusalem: Rights group Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email