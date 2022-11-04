Re: Israel jets fire several airstrikes against Gaza Strip

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel jets fire several airstrikes against Gaza StripMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 4, 2022 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You are illiterate? Very Zionist! Zion heil! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Twitter staff hit with lay-off emails, as Elon Musk’s mass job cuts begin next article Supervisory IT Specialist (APPSW) The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel settlers attack Palestine homes, vehicles in West Bank Re: Israeli extremist MK to escalate targeting of Palestinians, Arabs if he became minister Re: Palestine Book Awards shortlisted authors presented in London event Re: 2 Palestinians killed, 4 injured in Israel raid in Jenin Re: Israeli air strikes on Gaza – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email