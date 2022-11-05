MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel jets fire several airstrikes against Gaza StripMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 5, 2022 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Ignorant, content-free, puerile: the best an Palestinian apologist can ever come up with. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Herschel Walker is in tight U.S. Senate race. His former Cowboys teammates did not see this coming. next article Chinese top brass say PLA must be on ‘full-time standby’ for war in Taiwan Strait The author comredg you might also like Re: Jordan: Massive march in support of Palestine resistance Re: Israel jets fire several airstrikes against Gaza Strip Re: Qatar Minister slams hypocrisy of people calling for World Cup boycott Re: Israel far-rightist vows to impose order under new Netanyahu government Re: Israel jets fire several airstrikes against Gaza Strip Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email