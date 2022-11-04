MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel jets fire several airstrikes against Gaza StripMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 4, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest MooseDroppingsYou’ve been away for a while but back from jail. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Haiti police try to break blockade of crucial fuel terminal next article Selección Mexicana: Carlos Vela negó que le hayan buscado para el mundial de Qatar 2022 The author comredg you might also like Re: 4,196 births in besieged Gaza in October – Ministry – Middle East Monitor Re: World leaders congratulate Israel Netanyahu on election victory Re: Israeli extremist MK to escalate targeting of Palestinians, Arabs if he became minister Re: Israel settlers attack Palestine homes, vehicles in West Bank Re: Israel jets fire several airstrikes against Gaza Strip Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email