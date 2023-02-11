Re: Israel is trying to win a PR battle through its fake rescue mission in Turkiye

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel is trying to win a PR battle through its fake rescue mission in TurkiyeMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 11, 2023 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You know your Mein Kampf. ..no bizne$$ like shoahbizne$$ Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden sanctions Chinese companies over spy balloon next article White House climate czar met privately with eco group pushing gas stove bans The author comredg you might also like Re: Hamas denounces Israel’s slow death policy, medical negligence of 600 sick prisoners – Middle East Monitor Re: PA blames Israel for Palestine prisoner death Re: Outrage over France magazine Charlie Hebdo mocking Turkiye after 2 deadly earthquakes Re: The strong ties between Brazil and Arab countries are reflected by the trade figures Re: Labour is purging 'anti-Zionists' from the party says Shadow Chancellor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email