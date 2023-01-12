Re: Israel is scared of Al-Ridwan Brigade entering occupied Palestine, says Hezbollah

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel is scared of Al-Ridwan Brigade entering occupied Palestine, says HezbollahMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 12, 2023 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Netan-Liar’s ZioNazism outstrips Aydolf’s billions of times over Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Biden does not support banning gas stoves despite safety warning, White House says next article More confidential documents from Biden, the embarrassment of the White House The author comredg you might also like Re: What will happen after the ICJ delegitimises Israel’s occupation of Palestine? – Middle East Monitor Re: Prince Harry hits out at press over reports of Afghan killings in book Re: UK government resettled no Afghan refugees under scheme, one year after launch Re: US Navy intercepts over 2,000 Iran assault rifles destined for Yemen Re: UK Minister reiterates support for 2-state solution Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email