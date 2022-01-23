MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel is not a normal ‘state’ – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 23, 2022 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The APartheid state says it is true Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article How China and Russia forged a friendship after bridging decades-old differences next article Aaron Rodgers slams ‘fake White House’ after Biden’s vaccine joke The author comredg you might also like Re: Protests as LSE hosts Nakba denying Israel envoy Re: Hundreds protest in London against demolition of homes in Sheikh Jarrah Re: Protests as LSE hosts Nakba denying Israel envoy Re: Islamic Jihad: PA security cooperation reaches ‘unprecedented levels’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel is not a normal ‘state’ – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email