MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel is not a normal ‘state’ – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 23, 2022 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Is there a legal basis for your comment? Is there a legal basis against mine? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Tristan Thompson Has Fans Criticizing Him Following This Message next article National Archives Gives Trump White House Records to Jan. 6 Committee The author comredg you might also like Re: The signs suggest that another uprising looms in Egypt Re: Hundreds protest in London against demolition of homes in Sheikh Jarrah Re: Islamic Jihad: PA security cooperation reaches ‘unprecedented levels’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel is not a normal ‘state’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Hundreds protest in London against demolition of homes in Sheikh Jarrah Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email