Re: Israel is not a democracy, it’s a corrupt state – Middle East Monitor





The Truth. The Truth is that Israhyeel is indeed a fantasy. The history of this land tells us that this is the third time, that the Godless , lawless Europeans have occupied this land. They came to this land even when the history of this land tells us that they have been thrown out of this land twice before. Every time they have occupied this land they have brought their Law of the Jungle i.e. Might is Right with them. Can we all not see that this law and not the holy Commandments, Moses received from Lord God is the law brought about by the Godless, Lawless Europeans on to this land.

The ignorant among the European elites call it Biblical Israhyeel. So Nazism that everyone sees being practiced in this land is Biblical virtue for the ignorants.

The last time the Europeans occupied this land they claimed to be Christians. The Christian Byzantines who endured these anti-Christs when these wild and weird people passed by their lands, certified that these wild and weird western Europeans did not behave like Christians. These so called Christians proved their true identity by showing every contempt to every virtue preached and practiced by Jesus and the local Asian Christians.

Today we are hearing about another bunch of Godless, lawless wild and weird Europeans claimimng to be Jews. Just like the fake Christians before them these lot are showing every symptom of being fake Jews.

Thanks to the efforts of the True Jews who had to struggle, being in small number , getting their message out to the world. Their message is. We true Jews make no false claim. We do not steal. We do not commit murder. We abide by the sanctity of the holy Torah and the holy Commandments thus lay no false claim. We lay no claim on Palestine nor we go there to steal Palestine from the Palestinians nor go there to commit murders. Murders we hear committed every day by those who prove to be fake Jews defaming Judaism by their wild and weird deeds.





