MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel is not a democracy, it’s a corrupt state – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 25, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Yeah you’re right Biden is so much better than Trump. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hong Kong’s crypto industry eager for policy support as regulation, Covid-19 bruises city status as digital asset hub next article 'She was 12, I was 30': US President Joe Biden's comment ignites social media buzz The author comredg you might also like Re: Palestinians wounded in Israel’s attacks across occupied West Bank – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel is not a democracy, it’s a corrupt state – Middle East Monitor Re: Abbas: 'Israel decided not to be our partner in peace process' Re: Palestinians wounded in Israel’s attacks across occupied West Bank – Middle East Monitor Re: US: ‘morally bankrupt’ AIPAC pouring millions into securing pro-Israel politicians – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email