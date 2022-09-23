MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel is not a democracy, it’s a corrupt state – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 23, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Clearly you missed the point. They don’t buy them! IgnorantFookin’Twat! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article North Dakota political murder 'lands in the lap' of Joe Biden: Judge Jeanine Pirro next article Legal woes part of bid to block 2024 White House run The author comredg you might also like Re: Truss's UN speech and her promise to consider moving the British Embassy to Jerusalem Re: Britain is haunted by its violent colonial past Re: Israel is not a democracy, it’s a corrupt state – Middle East Monitor Re: West Bank: Israeli settlers form ‘militia’ in occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor Re: West Bank: Israeli settlers form ‘militia’ in occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email