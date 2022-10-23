Re: Israel is facing diplomatic problems in every direction





You did not provide links. Both quoted phrases led to antisemitic sources. The 1st item was an antisemitic attack from a former Jew.

winterwatch NET/2019/05/spitting-incident-between-2-jews-in-brooklyn-reported-as-antisemitic-hate-crime/

Labelling NYC as “Jewopolis” kind of gives the game away. However the story itself says:

“You Jewish people, yeah, I was once Jewish mother f***er,” he yelled at Blachman. “Y’all created the cult,” he added and spat in Blachman’s face.

No proof that the spitter was actually Jewish at one point or another, but that’s irrelevant. It’s a hate crime.

As to the 2nd phrase it leads to another conspiracy cite, eutimes. Here’s what rationalwiki says about your “source”:

The European Union Times is a “news” site that presents utter neo-Nazi bollocks.

It certainly looks the part. It has lots of mainstream advertising served by ContextWeb, it’s got a nice WordPress theme, and its articles on Barack Obama have been widely linked by Tea Party blogs,[citation needed] presumably pleased to find a news site that supports some of their views. All standard for a libertarian or Republican newssite.

Upon closer inspection, however, it is little more than a regurgitator of news stories that paint blacks, Hispanics, and Jews in a bad light. Beyond that, it is a particularly unpleasant far-right blog with the information standards of InfoWars. The reporting is, without exception, shockingly unprofessional.

There is no valid vetted source for the 2nd story. It certainly isn’t representative of most of the reported hate crimes against Jews.





