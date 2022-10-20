Re: Israel is facing diplomatic problems in every direction

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel is facing diplomatic problems in every directionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 20, 2022 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Israelis are repulsing allies with their violence, undemocratic actions and arrogant impunity. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Indian-American ex-candidate for US Congress dances in NYC street on brother’s wedding next article Former White House Photographer Was Randomly Assigned the Role The author comredg you might also like Re: UN High Commissioner urged by rights groups to ensure justice for Palestine Re: Why the Turkish-Libyan MOU has enraged Libyans and regional countries Re: Did Israel, not Lehi, murder UN Mediator, Folke Bernadotte, in 1948? Re: Turkiye Parliament extends stationing of troops in Lebanon Re: OIC hails Australia move to de-recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email