MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel is facing diplomatic problems in every directionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 20, 2022 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest More Arab delusions than the quran. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Polish deputy PM cancels Seoul visit after plane denied access to China airspace next article White House Pushes Back Concerns That Ukraine Support Is Waning The author comredg you might also like Re: Did Israel, not Lehi, murder UN Mediator, Folke Bernadotte, in 1948? Re: Did Israel, not Lehi, murder UN Mediator, Folke Bernadotte, in 1948? Re: Israel is facing diplomatic problems in every direction Re: France company to launch oil exploration in Lebanon in 2023 Re: Hamas delegation meets Syria’s Assad in Damascus – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email