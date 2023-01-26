Re: Israel is a state for only some of its citizens, as the saga of the captive Black soldier highlights





The Falashmora – a group of Ethiopian non-Jews of Jewish ancestry – must undergo conversion to be eligible for the Law of Return.

I found the above at the American Jewish Committee website and if I was an Ethiopian Jew, I would feel disgusted because some other people are deciding if I am good enough to be a Jew. The complete nonsense about Jewish ancestry is ridiculous coming from these white Europeans that they think there is something called Jewish ancestry. The Ethiopian Jews never considered themselves to be non-Jews and it is an insult upon the Ethiopian Jewish community. These Johnny come lately think they are the master Jews which is so funny.

Have you noticed? When the Ethiopian Jews demonstrate, there are no white faces among them and when the European Jews demonstrate in Palestine, there are no black faces among them. This is a very fractured community which was just put together on stolen Arab land and none of them belong there whether African Jews or European Jews or Arabic Jews.

What is wrong with the Arabic Jews that we have never seen them rise up and demonstrate for equal rights? Of the more than 600 ambassadors that the Jews sent out into the world, 99% of them were the Ashkenazi. If I was an Arabic Jew living there, I would raise he11 but the Arab Jews in Palestine seem to be a bunch of cowards.





