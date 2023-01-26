Re: Israel is a state for only some of its citizens, as the saga of the captive Black soldier highlights





The relationship between the Palestinians and the European Jews was like the relationship between the Japanese and the Nigerians- meaning there was no relationship because the Ashkenazi lived thousands of miles away from the Middle East and they never lived anywhere in the Middle East and therefore they never had any personal knowledge about the Arabs except for what they read in the books or in newspapers – and here you are an Ashkenazi blaming the 10% of the indigenous population of Palestine that remained and their descendants and you successfully got rid of the 90% of the indigenous population – and I say to you: you have the goddamn nerve!





