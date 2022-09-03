Re: Israel: Iranian response makes return to nuclear deal unlikely but does not end negotiations





It won’t be a waste of time if the Western world can glean how dangerous is this Islamic regime. Ahmadinejad threaten to destroy America and Israel even before they had nuclear capability. They finally got him to keep his mouth shut, but continued to amass enriched uranium far above what is necessary for peaceful purposes, while testing long range missiles at the same time. Smuggling small nuclear devices into major cities has always been a consideration. Fully arming Hezbollah is far more than a consideration.

As for Hamas, Al-Monitor: An arms smuggler who deals with Hamas in the Gaza Strip told Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity that weapons reach Sinai on their way to Gaza after being shipped to Sudan or Somalia, “then to Egypt, where smugglers transport it by land to Sinai, and from there Bedouins specialized in smuggling deliver the shipment to Gaza through tunnels. The second route is through the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who send weapons through the Suez Canal all the way to the Mediterranean Sea, where Iranian ships dock off the coast of Gaza in Egyptian territorial waters. When night sets, Hamas frogmen transport the weapons in closed containers.”





