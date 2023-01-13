Re: Israel investigates Neturei Karta visit to Jenin camp





I was referring to the text you quoted.

I haven’t noticed any other identifiable Jewish group that supported the Palestinians….and got on well with them before the Zionist hordes arrived and screwed everything up. The Levant has been invaded from the north, south, east and west in the past. I seriously doubt the Kingdom of Israel and Judah covered the geographic area Israel now claims. It was never that big, you had the Philistines (and later Greeks) building settlements along the coast, plus the Egyptian, Hittite, Babylonian and Roman incursions. Jews are blowing their own trumpet in the Old Testament.

In hindsight, I think it would have been better if Jews (in modern times) settled in the Sinai Peninsula since this is where their Covenant began.





