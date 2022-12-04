MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel insists on adopting racist policies, says League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 4, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest to those weirdos add the league of palestinian terrorists Al Gehabs Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden accused of being 'pro-EU' as tensions simmer over hated Brexit deal next article Incoming GOP Chairman Sends Warning Shot To All Twitter Employees Tied To Hunter Biden Laptop Controversy The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel occupation forces kill more Palestinians in West Bank Re: Israel contemplates barring UN envoy from entering Occupied Palestine Territories Re: Israel Minister criticises Jordan film depicting brutality of Israeli soldiers Re: Israel contemplates barring UN envoy from entering Occupied Palestine Territories Re: Finland: Artists strike against museum ties to Zionist arms dealer Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email