Re: Israel injures dozens of Palestinians in West Bank





As recently has the 1980s there were only about 50,000 Jews living in the West Bank. This has grown if you count Jerusalem to maybe 700 thousand Jews. The Palestinian Arabs made one of the biggest diplomatic blunders in history by turning down a very large country under the negotiations supervised by President Clinton. Now too late too many Jews in the West Bank and they will come into contact with Arabs and there will be more Violence by both sides. The only real solution and it might take another 50 or 100 years is the removal of the Arab population to Jordan and other Arab Muslim countries





