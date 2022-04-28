Re: Israel: Incitement convictions for 7 who mocked Dawabsheh murder

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel: Incitement convictions for 7 who mocked Dawabsheh murderMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 28, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest European Jews crying, crying, crying, Why not just go home? https://bit.lY/3ump1cM Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Chinese city of Guangzhou grounds all domestic flights for two days after Covid-19 cases found among airport staff next article Biden to speak Thursday on Ukraine’s fight against Russia: White House The author comredg you might also like Re: 250,000 Muslims mark Laylat Al-Qadr at Al-Aqsa Re: Hamas working to curb Israeli aggression in occupied Jerusalem Re: Israel's ex-PM Netanyahu calls to form new party, bring down Bennett government Re: Israel fears Al-Aqsa events will affect normalisation deals Re: Israel fears Al-Aqsa events will affect normalisation deals Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email