close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel hoping for breakthrough with Saudis during US Security Advisor visit – official

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 28 views
no thumb


Drum roll please …

Who just got ‘cancelled’?

Can you spell: the pals?

Well … it might just happen … eh?



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response