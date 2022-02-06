Re: Israel has lost the apartheid propaganda war





-1- It is obvious which of these events were the Cause, and which the Effect, where:

[a] – the Islamic Arab invasions of 1948 erased & rendered irrelevant the UN Partition Plan.

[b] – the Islamic Arab invasions of 1967 erased & rendered irrelevant the Arab-Israel Armistice Lines.

[c] – the 1st Intifada of 1987 caused the Security Barrier around the Gaza Strip to be built in 1994. And,

[d] – the 2nd Intifada of 2000 caused construction of the Security Barrier around the “West Bank” to be started.

So,

-2- The Loss of disputed Arab territory, “Restriction of Movement, Apartheid,” etc., of which you so often complain,

are just Legitimate Self-Defense, by the Jewish State of Israel, in response to Islamic Arab invasions & aggressions.





