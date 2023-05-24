Re: Israel has demolished more buildings in occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, says UN

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel has demolished more buildings in occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, says UNMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 24, 2023 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest CamelToe, if that ever happens to you come live with me. I got a room in the backyard enough for you and my dog to share Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Student started deadly fire at Guyana school dorm after her phone was confiscated next article Joe Biden's a LIAR — here are the REAL threats to black Americans The author comredg you might also like Re: Beating the Zionists and their political ideology Re: Beating the Zionists and their political ideology Re: Israel discusses regional options to end challenge of Palestinian resistance in Gaza Re: US, EU lawmakers push to depose UAE Jaber from climate talks Re: Palestinian protests in London mark 75th anniversary of Nakba or Catastrophe Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email