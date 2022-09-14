Re: Israel has committed almost 4,000 crimes in occupied Jerusalem in 2022





DNA aside, the Ashkenazis have no claim in Palestine, unless they LEGALLY purchased any land there from a local land-owner, and not some thieving Zionist “enterprise”.

To me it is a simple discussion- the Palestinians- Moslem, Christian, Jew, were living on that land and have first dibs on it.

The major problem is the aggressive, pushy Ashkenazis causing all the trouble.

By way of a mind experiment, lets have the Mexicans come across the border and re-claim California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Southern Utah, Nevada, and Southern Colorado and see how the locals respond.

Dollars to donuts, they will respond the exact same way the Palestinians have.





