Re: Israel has accelerated its apartheid practices in Hebron says B’Tselem in letter to ICC – Middle East Monitor

Jews using Bedouin culture to attract tourist.

Imagine the US govt sending out fliers to attract tourists by saying

to come and see Native Indian music and dance – the same Native

Indians the white man massacred and exterminated. And here we have

another white man in Palestine – who is the only group of people on

earth with no culture of his own inviting people to taste the food of

the Bedouins – the same Bedouins that he raped, massacred and

expelled.

This is how the Jew in Palestine is advertising to bring in

tourists,He is 100% dependent on Boudin culture, the Bedouin he

despises,the same Bedouin whose women he raped, whose people he

massacred and expelled. But it is because the Ashkenazi has no culture

of his own, none.

____________________

4-hours Camel ride

Bedouin tea and Habak Light Meal in the

Bedouin tent inside the Ranch Snacks Coffee and/or Tea

Taking a camel ride is a classic part of the Eilat experience. So make

sure you don’t miss out with this camel safari and Bedouin meal

experience from in Eilat. enjoy a ride on one of these hardy

herbivores — the trusty transport of the Bedouin

peoples. Afterward, relax with a cup of Bedouin tea made

with ‘habak,’ a local mint-like herb. and taste a delicious

Bedouin meal in the

ranch.





