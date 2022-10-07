Re: Israel has accelerated its apartheid practices in Hebron says B’Tselem in letter to ICC – Middle East Monitor

ALIENS have no reason to be there except as tourists.
Jews using Bedouin culture to attract tourist.
Imagine the US govt sending out fliers to attract tourists by saying
to come and see Native Indian music and dance – the same Native
Indians the white man massacred and exterminated. And here we have
another white man in Palestine – who is the only group of people on
earth with no culture of his own inviting people to taste the food of
the Bedouins – the same Bedouins that he raped, massacred and
expelled.
This is how the Jew in Palestine is advertising to bring in
tourists,He is 100% dependent on Boudin culture, the Bedouin he
despises,the same Bedouin whose women he raped, whose people he
massacred and expelled. But it is because the Ashkenazi has no culture
of his own, none.
____________________
4-hours Camel ride
Bedouin tea and Habak Light Meal in the
Bedouin tent inside the Ranch Snacks Coffee and/or Tea
Taking a camel ride is a classic part of the Eilat experience. So make
sure you don’t miss out with this camel safari and Bedouin meal
experience from in Eilat. enjoy a ride on one of these hardy
herbivores — the trusty transport of the Bedouin
peoples. Afterward, relax with a cup of Bedouin tea made
with ‘habak,’ a local mint-like herb. and taste a delicious
Bedouin meal in the
ranch.