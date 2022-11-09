Re: Israel hands 4-year jail term to Palestinian footballer





Rosenhead also doubled down on his reasons for supporting Livingston’s antisemitism by claiming that Zionists had conspired to prevent immigration to places other than the Mandate in 1938. This is patently false. While Zionists favored the Mandate over other locations they were powerless to thwart other options let alone effect their own. Even Rosenhead admits that he overstated the willingness of countries such as Australia or Brazil to accommodate Jewish refugees from Nazi Germany in 1938.

Rosenhead also attacked the Jewish community as a whole by stating that “we cannot have the quarter of one per cent of the population, which is Jewish, telling everyone how to vote”. This is accusing the Jewish community of having inordinate influence and power, a common antisemitic trope. Rosenhead so defended Corbyn’s naming terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah as “friends” because “he’s never impolite”. That’s simply codswallop.

As to the actual reasons for suspension I await Labour’s final report after the appeal process is completed. My point is they were not the reasons you initially claimed.

If you have to lie so often to support your “cause”, doesn’t that indicate that your “cause”, or at the very least your version of it, is not worth supporting!





