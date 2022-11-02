Re: Israel hands 4-year jail term to Palestinian footballer





Both the Hamas Covenant and the PLO Charter are deeply antisemitic documents

Why do you keep baking on about the Hamas Charter. Do you want me to regurgitate the full canon of Islamophobic, racist abuse uttered by leading Israeli establishment members and lawmakers (under Parliamentary immunity mind you, never forget Israel is a democracy and has a free press). The Hamas Covenant is disowned.

Meanwhile the Likud Platform is not and is being daily implemented in Israel’s genocidal policy of trying to blank the Palestinians’ political identity.

A propos the PLO Charter.

The Palestinian National Council, at its 21st session held in the city of Gaza,

Emanating from the Declaration of Independence and the political statement adopted at its 19th session held in Algiers on Nov. 15, 1988, which affirmed the resolution of conflicts by peaceful means and accepted the two states solution,

And based on the introduction of the Declaration of Principles signed in Washington D.C. on 13 September 1993, which included the agreement of both sides to put an end to decades of confrontation and conflict and to live in peaceful coexistence, mutual dignity and security, while recognizing their mutual legitimate and political right,

And reaffirming their desire to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace settlement and historic reconciliation through the agreed political process,

And based on international legitimacy represented by the United Nations Resolutions relevant to the Palestinian question, including those relating to Jerusalem, Refugees and Settlements, and the other issues of the permanent status and the implementation of Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338,

And affirming the adherence of the Palestine Liberation Organization to its commitments deriving from the D.O.P. (Oslo I), the provisional Cairo Agreement, the letter of mutual recognition signed on 9 and 10 September 1993, the Israeli-Palestinian Interim Agreement on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip (Oslo II) signed in Washington D.C. on 28 September 1995, and reconfirm the resolution of the central Council of the P.L.O. adopted in October 1993, which approved the Oslo Agreement and all its annexes,

And based on the principles which constituted the foundation of the Madrid Peace Conference and the Washington negotiations, decides:

The Palestinian National Charter is hereby amended by canceling the articles that are contrary to the letters exchanged between the P.L.O. and the Government of Israel 9-10 September 1993.

Assigns its legal committee with the task of redrafting the Palestinian National Charter in order to present it to the first session of the Palestinian central council.

So stop your mischievous resurrection of old saws and address Jonathan Rosenhead’s key point. ‘With a viable state territory established [in 1967] I waited for Israel to make peace with its Palestinian neighbours and internal Palestinian population. But that didn’t happen.’





Source link