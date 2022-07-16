MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel hails ‘successes’ during Biden’s visit – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 16, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I very clearly asked a question. Can’t answer? Too stupid? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Arcturus Achieves Global Recognition with Best In-Class Multiple… next article Mahmoud Abbas meets with President Joe Biden, rejects rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia The author comredg you might also like Re: Gaza's arm wrestling championship gets underway Re: Biden proved that Israel is a US proxy in the Middle East Re: Biden proved that Israel is a US proxy in the Middle East Re: Abbas tells Biden he ‘extends hand’ for peace with Israel – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel hails ‘successes’ during Biden’s visit – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email