Re: Israel Gov't prepares package of sanctions against Palestinians





America did not want the Russian Jews coming to America

but they they wanted to send them in our direction and

we don't even know them.

Mr. Gresham (US Secretary of State) to Mr. White.

Department of State,

Washington, May 17, 1893.

Representations made here that Russian Government is about

to enforce edict against Jews, which will result in a

large emigration of destitute people of that class to the

United States. If there is foundation for what we hear,

you will please ascertain and report as speedily as

possible the terms of the edict and its probable effect.

Gresham.

https://history.state.goV/historicaldocuments/frus1894/d508





