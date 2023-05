-1- The Jewish State of “Israel’s government does NOT facilitate killing of Palestinian” Arab civilians, though

– [a] – it does target Islamic Jihadist militants attacking from or hiding within PA Arab cities, and

– [b] – it cannot avoid civilian casualties, because the Islamic Jihadist militants use them as human-shields.

In contrast,

-2- The Muslim Palestinian Authority regimes actually attack or fund others to attack & kill the Jews in Israel





