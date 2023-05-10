Re: Israel gears up for prolonged offensive on Gaza

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel gears up for prolonged offensive on GazaMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 10, 2023 add comment 27 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It’s the only “war” Israel’s pathetic military will ever win. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Smith to Exhibit at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023 – Booth I0020 next article Do You Have News to Share? Get It Published. The author comredg you might also like Re: Palestine appeals for international action to halt Israel escalation in Gaza Re: Thousands bid farewell to Palestinians killed in Israel attacks in Gaza Re: Israel strikes kill well-known Gaza dentist Re: Palestine appeals for international action to halt Israel escalation in Gaza Re: Two killed, two wounded in fresh Israel bombing of Gaza Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email