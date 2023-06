{A} – The 1993 Oslo Accord, between the PLO & Jewish State of Israel, divided the so called “West Bank” into

-1- the Palestinian Authority (Areas A & B), and

-2- the portions to remain under Israel sovereignty (Areas C & E1), unless otherwise negotiated.

And,

{B} – Jewish State of Israel probably has No intention of partially or “fully re-occupying”

the Palestinian Authority, in either the so called “West Bank” or the Gaza Strip





