Re: Israel fuels genocide and war crimes, and ‘turns blood into money’ via arms sales





Prominent Israeli human rights lawyer Eitay Mack led a group of nine activists to find out if Israel is linked to the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. They duly filed a freedom of information request to the Israeli Defence Ministry for information about arms deals, but their request was denied. When they appealed to the Supreme Court, it ruled that “such information was legitimately sealed from public view in order to protect the security of the nation.”

What a crock, I’ve debunked the above on MEMO a number of times. The vast majority of weapons in Myanmar are Chinese and Russian. most of it small arms are made in house as is most of its Navy. which consists of 35 patrol boats. 5 frigates, 3 corvettes, 9 submarine chasers (a large 400 tonne patrol boat armed with four, 57mm and four, 25 mm cannons as well as depth charges)

Israel has sold 4 (yes 4) 50 tonne patrol boats armed with one 25mm cannon.

Somehow I can’t see those boats as been complicit in the genocide of a load of Muslims, seen as all the attacks have taken place on land..





