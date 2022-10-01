Re: Israel forces, settlers attacked 15 mosques in West Bank since start of year





If you follow the bread trail of English identity back, Henry the 1st, King of England, actual name was Henri Beaucler. He wasn’t English in the modern sense.. He was the son of Norman King William the Conqueror and Matilda of Flanders, the granddaughter of Robert II of France.

English identity is even more convoluted today. The current mayor of London is from Pakistan. Many of the House of Windsor’s ancestors… nee German House of Saxe, Coburg.,and Gotha… couldn’t speak English. If former PM Boris Johnson’s male ancestors hadn’t changed their last name to better assimilate his last name would be Bey.. after his Turkish ancestor Ali Kemal Bey. John Cleese once commented how London is longer English. I saw a BBC news program, made up entirely of people that looked like immigrants, morally outraged by Cleese’s claim they weren’t as “real” English as he was. So all these people claim to be English which begs the question what is English?.

The Ashkenazi segment of Jews are very ethnically homogenous but if one digs deeper even they aren’t safe from this sort of ethnic deconstruction. An honest reading of history, examination of religious conversions over the centuries, a quick DNA test, and a visual observation of the physical diversity of Jews in Israel will show genetic inputs from several regions in the world not just ancient Israel. So what is a Jew?

Jewish impurity is what Hellen25Yemen is hoping to capitalize politically by deconstructing Jewish identity into nothingness. Of course she ignores the Jewish cultural themes going back in time. And ignores Palestinian identity didn’t exist in the 19th century much less any cultural link to the name Palestinian. So what is a Palestinian?

Now that the former Yugoslavians suddenly claim to be founders of the Hellenistic period… the above sort of ethnic deconstruction is what many are trying to do to Greeks. The horror and revulsion you felt when Hellen25Yemen was trying to dismantle your identity into nothingness…. virtually the entire world is currently trying to do Greeks to hide their “mistake” of recognizing the former Yugoslavians as “Macedonians”. They’ll patronizingly point to the impurities in our past but then ignore the breadcrumb trail all the way back to ancient Greeks (most notably our language.. time worn but clearly still Greek).





Source link