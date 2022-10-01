Re: Israel forces, settlers attacked 15 mosques in West Bank since start of year





Although there is some merit to this view, I don’t subscribe to modenism.. Modernism seems more motivated by far leftist political desire for unity rather than observation. . It sidesteps the thorny issue of defining what exactly is a nation then? Heraclitus is famed to have quipped we never step into the same river twice but he did not mean by this there is no river. I could be mistaken but I think that’s an error modernists make. They imagine there is no river because they can’t find purity….. but there is a river.

Nations exist. And like the flow of water in the aforementioned river we can make sense that this piece of history belongs to that group and that piece of history belongs to another. This is why we can identify George Washington as an American even if American identity is 100 percent the result of assimilation of people from around the world.. And this is also why everyone that claimed former Yugoslavians “Macedonians”… well knows antihellenic Slavs aren’t founders of the Hellenistic period.





