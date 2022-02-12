Re: Israel forces injure 80 Palestinians in anti-settlement rallies

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel forces injure 80 Palestinians in anti-settlement ralliesMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 12, 2022 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Is that what the little voices in your head were telling you?You effing inbred son of a wh00re. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hillary Clinton spokesman hits NY Times for omitting statement from report on Trump's records controversy next article What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as White House warns attack could come ‘any day now’ The author comredg you might also like Re: Report: Israel arrested more than 500 Palestinians in January Re: Report: Israel arrested more than 500 Palestinians in January Re: International community must act against Israeli apartheid, says ex-attorney general Re: Iran says 9 soldiers killed in clashes with US Navy in Persian Gulf Re: Rayan's story between politics, economics and the news industry Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email