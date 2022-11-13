Re: Israel forces arrest 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid





Unaware the camera was recording, Netanyahu made the following admission:



The world won’t say a thing, the world will say we are defending. Especially today with

America, I know what America is. America is something that can easily be moved, moved to

the right direction. They won’t get in our way. They won’t get in our way. Let’s say they

say something. So they said it. 80% of Americans support us. It is absurd. We have that

kind of support. The Clinton Administration was extremely for Palestinian. I was not

afraid to maneuver there. I was not afraid to clash with Clinton. I was not afraid to

clash with the United Nations. I was paying the price anyway. I preferred to receive the

value, value for the price.





Source link