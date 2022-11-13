Re: Israel forces arrest 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Unaware the camera was recording, Netanyahu made the following admission:
The world won’t say a thing, the world will say we are defending. Especially today with
America, I know what America is. America is something that can easily be moved, moved to
the right direction. They won’t get in our way. They won’t get in our way. Let’s say they
say something. So they said it. 80% of Americans support us. It is absurd. We have that
kind of support. The Clinton Administration was extremely for Palestinian. I was not
afraid to maneuver there. I was not afraid to clash with Clinton. I was not afraid to
clash with the United Nations. I was paying the price anyway. I preferred to receive the
value, value for the price.