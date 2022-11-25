Re: Israel foils bus detonation attempt in Negev

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel foils bus detonation attempt in NegevMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 25, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Israel should close the gates to Gaza and prevent Gazans from working in Israel. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Repackaging Jerusalem: interview with Palestinian artist Bashar Alhroub next article Hunter Biden's highly suspicious, profitable overseas deals entangle 'the big guy' in GOP probe The author comredg you might also like Re: Palestine wasn't forgotten by football fans as FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar Re: Palestinian students injured in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank Re: Xi vs. Trudeau: How China is rewriting history with the colonial West Re: UK university excludes Palestinian staff and Palestine scholars from IHRA discussion Re: PA ‘running behind peace continuously is proof of failure,’ says Jordanian politician – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email