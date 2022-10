“Jerusalem is the eternal and united capital of Israel, and nothing will ever change that.”

No it is not Yair Lapid.

“Today the government has reaffirmed Australia’s previous and longstanding position that Jerusalem is a final status issue that should be resolved as part of any peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people.” said Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

That is the true situation. So get negotiating in good faith Mr Lapid, on the basis of UNSCR 242.





