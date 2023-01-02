Re: Israel floods Gaza after opening dam gates





The Israeli occupation authorities on Monday flooded the middle and southern areas of the blockaded Gaza Strip with rainwater after opening its dam gates resulting in dozens of homes and hundreds of acres of farmland flooded, leaving many people homeless and crops damaged in the Qarara neighbourhood, east of Khan Younis.

Another weapon of war!!!

USA and those who follow USA directives. used sanctions as a weapon of war in the Ukraine conflict [USA has sanctions on Cuba for decades] and this resulted in Russia using Oil & Gas & Food as weapons of war.

Now to see what the Muslim Countries can and will use as a weapon on Israel and not suffer any retaliation which may be more costly then what the Muslims use. USA and israel can do this as they feel that they cannot be harmed.

IN WAR ALL APPEARS TO BE FAIR

Bless all





