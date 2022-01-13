Re: Israel fears being compared to the apartheid regime





Sorry, troll but It’s a ridiculous lie. The war started with attacks on every Jewish city, town, village, and neighborhood, a war of extermination that began the very night of the General Assembly Partition vote. The 70 percent Jewish majority of Jerusalem was under siege, cut off from food and water, for five and a half months before Ben Gurion declared independence.

The Nakhba narrative is a convenient lie if you want to believe it, but it is a lie.

The Arabs of western Palestine shouldn’t started the war. Wars suck, especially if you lose, especially if you lose a war of extermination that you started.

Don’t bother repeating lies, I heard them all.





