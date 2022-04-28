MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel fears Al-Aqsa events will affect normalisation deals MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 28, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The riots staged at the mosque were intended to create selective optics, to anger Muslims worldwide. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hong Kong exports plunge 8.9 per cent as Covid-19 pandemic disrupts flow of goods over mainland China border next article White House correspondents’ dinner presses on, after covid delays and Trump The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel's ex-PM Netanyahu calls to form new party, bring down Bennett government Re: Israel fears Al-Aqsa events will affect normalisation deals Re: Can Israel exist without America? The facts suggest a changing reality Re: The Great Starvation is coming, and the world must prepare for it Re: Turkiye could buy 2nd S-400 unit from Russia: Defence Industries Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email